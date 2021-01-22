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It is not fair that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou landed in Canada, can’t have Perry Mason as her lawyer and be tried in his mythical world of “rule of law”. Such is life.
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82 views • January 22, 2021
Note before starting: this is Number Two of a four-part exposé covering Meng Wanzhou and Huawei. Here is the first one,
Explosive exposé blows the cover off Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s 2018 sting operation in Vancouver, Canada: The truth and consequences of connecting the dots.
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/11/16/explosive-expose-blows-the-cover-off-huawei-meng-wanzhous-2018-sting-operation-in-vancouver-canada-the-truth-and-consequences-of-connecting-the-dots/
Also, while Canada really gets taken to task here, injustice and “legal” corruption are hallmarks across Eurangloland, including my two countries, the USA and France.
Source article with all the links and visuals: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/01/23/it-is-not-fair-that-huawei-cfo-meng-wanzhou-landed-in-canada-cant-have-perry-mason-as-her-lawyer-and-be-tried-in-his-mythical-world-of-rule-of-law-such-is-life-china-risi/
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Support all my hard work, videos, podcasts and interviews on CRRS via PayPal! Bank cards can also be used through the PayPal portal.
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Support my many hours of research and articles on CRRS via FundRazr! FundRazr also accepts bank cards and PayPal…
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Become a China Tech News Flash! patron and see your future now!
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Explosive exposé blows the cover off Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s 2018 sting operation in Vancouver, Canada: The truth and consequences of connecting the dots.
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/11/16/explosive-expose-blows-the-cover-off-huawei-meng-wanzhous-2018-sting-operation-in-vancouver-canada-the-truth-and-consequences-of-connecting-the-dots/
Also, while Canada really gets taken to task here, injustice and “legal” corruption are hallmarks across Eurangloland, including my two countries, the USA and France.
Source article with all the links and visuals: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/01/23/it-is-not-fair-that-huawei-cfo-meng-wanzhou-landed-in-canada-cant-have-perry-mason-as-her-lawyer-and-be-tried-in-his-mythical-world-of-rule-of-law-such-is-life-china-risi/
Become a regular China Rising Radio Sinoland patron and get FREE BOOKS!
https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland
Support all my hard work, videos, podcasts and interviews on CRRS via PayPal! Bank cards can also be used through the PayPal portal.
https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino
Support my many hours of research and articles on CRRS via FundRazr! FundRazr also accepts bank cards and PayPal…
https://fundrazr.com/91a6sb?ref=ab_78aX23
Become a China Tech News Flash! patron and see your future now!
http://patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
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