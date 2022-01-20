The Gates to sanity and democracy

Panda, January 19, 2022



We have been told repeatedly that ‘we are all in this together’ - we must stay at home to save lives, no matter the cost to ourselves or our families.



What if it turned out that we are all being taken for fools? What if this public health crisis has been hijacked by those with vested financial interests, with the aid of a highly conflicted media? And what if some people are actually having a really good pandemic and are profiting from the suffering of others less fortunate?



Would you believe the evidence if it was right before your eyes?