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Black Girl in Columbus Shot by Police- PROOF the Media + Activists EVIL (with Drew Holden)
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30 views • April 25, 2021
Ma'Khia Bryant was shot by a policeman while attempting to murder another black girl. Immediately the media jumped on the narrative that the cop was in the wrong, obscuring the truth, framing at falsely, and flat out lying about the subject, even going so far as to claim that night fights are a part of every day normal youth activities.
Here are the tweets that Drew Holden compiled, proving the designers narrative of the media and the activists, who profit off of riling you up and angering the American public.
#DrewHolden #media #mediacriticism
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Here are the tweets that Drew Holden compiled, proving the designers narrative of the media and the activists, who profit off of riling you up and angering the American public.
#DrewHolden #media #mediacriticism
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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