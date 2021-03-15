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The New World Order Wants To Kill Off the Human Race Using Vaccines
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131 views • March 15, 2021
The Goals of the New World Order
To create a one world government
Destroy national identity
Destruction of the Middle Class / A Look at the Present, 2017, and the Future Developing from it.
Destroy the Family.
Make Humanity Gender less / End Natural Sex
Data Chip Implant
Gain all wealth and power.
Mind Control the Masses.
Destruction of religion.
Remove all rights and freedoms
Merge mankind with machines
Dumb down the public
Move people into Mega-Cities
Restrict Travel (notice how travel has been restricted because of the Corona Virus. California 40 million people locked down.
Remove all privacy.
Eliminate National Borders
End all industrialization
Reduce the World's Population
Create a cashless society, Note they are saying that cash spreads the Coronavirus. The shelter in place policy related to the Coronavirus is really designed to create an economic reset.
To create a one world government
Destroy national identity
Destruction of the Middle Class / A Look at the Present, 2017, and the Future Developing from it.
Destroy the Family.
Make Humanity Gender less / End Natural Sex
Data Chip Implant
Gain all wealth and power.
Mind Control the Masses.
Destruction of religion.
Remove all rights and freedoms
Merge mankind with machines
Dumb down the public
Move people into Mega-Cities
Restrict Travel (notice how travel has been restricted because of the Corona Virus. California 40 million people locked down.
Remove all privacy.
Eliminate National Borders
End all industrialization
Reduce the World's Population
Create a cashless society, Note they are saying that cash spreads the Coronavirus. The shelter in place policy related to the Coronavirus is really designed to create an economic reset.
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