The Control Experiments, John Blaid, Jacob Diaz, Mike Donio | 10. The Control Experiments | The End of Covid
Do virologists conduct proper control experiments? Has anyone conducted a proper control experiment with respect to virology? Join Mike Stone, John Blaid, Jacob Diaz, and Mike Donio in this session to learn about the various control experiments that have been done over the years within the field of virology.Click here for more on John

https://truthseeker.se/author/johnblaid/


Click here for more on Mike Donio

https://sciencedefined.com/


Click here for more on Mike Stone

https://viroliegy.com/


Click here for more on Jacob

https://instagram.com/undercovervirologist


Click here to go deeper on this topic

https://viroliegy.com/2022/12/19/virologys-lack-of-control/

Keywords
theendofcovidmetahysicsgermtheoryfraud

