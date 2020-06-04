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Something Strange Is Happening to Our DNA!
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110 views • June 04, 2020
At the beginning of 2019, it was reported that over 26 million individuals had taken an at-home DNA test, but the companies seeking to profit off of the most unique thing about us still remain largely a mystery. So who are the two superpowers harvesting the largest trove of human DNA? What do they do with your DNA after they send you the test results? And most importantly, why should you care?
This is a documentary meant for educational purposes.
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On this channel, I talk about suppressed history by connecting the past to the present. On the daily, we're inundated with breaking news headlines propagated on the radio, television, and social media. It's my goal to provide context so that we can collectively navigate through this information labyrinth.
reallygraceful
https://www.youtube.com/reallygraceful
This is a documentary meant for educational purposes.
🔗 Support my channel on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4621074
🔗 Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
🔗 What the Media Wont Tell You - http://bit.ly/reallygracefulplaylist
🔎 Please subscribe to my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Freallygracefulsecondchannel&v=PXLHdNlU3F8&event=video_description&redir_token=vY6pKQSR56Y0XqSMyCjbHOmFSJ18MTU5MTM5NTkxNkAxNTkxMzA5NTE2
🔎 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
🔎 Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
🔎 Instagram: http://instragam.com/reallygraceful
About reallygraceful:
On this channel, I talk about suppressed history by connecting the past to the present. On the daily, we're inundated with breaking news headlines propagated on the radio, television, and social media. It's my goal to provide context so that we can collectively navigate through this information labyrinth.
reallygraceful
https://www.youtube.com/reallygraceful
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