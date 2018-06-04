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4/06/18 Trump May Not Be An Angel, but He’s A God Send!
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39 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/06/18Let’s be ok with Trump being a great leader and not need him to be a saint! This is my follow up from the cut off video from the other day.
I will post links for petitions and information about Elon musk in the blog link later tonight!
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4/06/18Let’s be ok with Trump being a great leader and not need him to be a saint! This is my follow up from the cut off video from the other day.
I will post links for petitions and information about Elon musk in the blog link later tonight!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
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