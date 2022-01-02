VAXX KILLS CANADIAN COMEDIAN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Candy Palmater @TheCandyShow • 4/6/21 Doug Ford says Indigenous people are a priority for the vaccine. I am status AND immune compromised. My entire band has been vaccinated in NB, but still I can not get an appointment for a vaccine. #DougFord #majorfail

Candy Palmater @TheCandyShow • 8/20/21 Doing my part! I now have both vaccine shots on board. I now feel safe to take a stroll in the park without being scared silly! I will still mask though! @Toronto, Ontario instagram.com/p/CSzlvf6nEUS/



I am blown away by the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and family alike. Candy impacted so many people in so many beautiful ways and you all have shown just how truly special she was. There will be be a virtual service in the beginning of January, once details have been finalized I will be posting that information for you all to be able to tune in and celebrate an amazing woman. A handful of virtual auctions are going to be held on this page over the next few weeks, including many of Candy’s clothing, fragrances, makeup and so many of her other collections that she cherished and shared with so many of you. More details will be coming soon on that as well. Again, thank you so much for the space and time to mourn this sudden loss. Much love xo Denise



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