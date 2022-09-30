Ole Vlad signs the paperwork to annex parts of Ukraine. If the US and Nato continue to bomb this area then Vlad can let the Nukes fly- it is time to remove Biden- the Sniffer.

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Way to to go USA and Nato. They are trying to kill us. And trying to starve and freeze the Europeans by blowing up the pipeline. Now Vlad can send the Nukes if they continue bombing any of the 4 regions that just were annexed into Russia. . Good move Sniffer and Nato ! It is so obvious what they are trying to do. Time to arrest the Sniffer and all the criminals.