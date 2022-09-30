Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ole Vlad signs the paperwork to annex parts of Ukraine. If the US and Nato continue to bomb this area then Vlad can let the Nukes fly- it is time to remove Biden- the Sniffer.
50 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago |

Way to to go USA and Nato. They are trying to kill us.  And trying to starve and freeze the Europeans by blowing up the pipeline. Now Vlad can send the Nukes if they continue bombing any of the 4 regions that just were annexed into Russia.  .  Good move Sniffer and Nato !  It is so obvious what they are trying to do. Time to arrest the Sniffer and all the criminals.

Keywords
deathputinnato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket