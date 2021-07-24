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Απόσπασμα απο την εκπομπή με τίτλο «Η ΑΠΡΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΗ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ ΤΩΝ ΝΤΙΛΕΡΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟΥ» (Άγγελος Καραγεώργος)
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51 views • July 24, 2021
Ολόκληρη την εκπομπή θα τη βρείτε εδώ :
https://odysee.com/@AngeloKar:6/i-aprokalipti-apokalipsi-ton-dealers-tou-emvoliou:b?r=HFbuSaiY8z8V7qc9N4qR2iunpoUThe5b
Το συγκεκριμένο απόσπασμα είναι στη 01:39 της εκπομπής
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Δείτε τα άρθρα μεταφρασμένα εδώ :
FDA : Προϊόντα κυτταρικής και γονιδιακής θεραπείας κατά τη διάρκεια του COVID-19
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/2021/07/covid-19.html
Τα υποψήφια εμβόλια COVID-19 δείχνουν ότι η γονιδιακή θεραπεία είναι μια βιώσιμη στρατηγική
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/2021/07/covid-19_3.html
https://odysee.com/@AngeloKar:6/i-aprokalipti-apokalipsi-ton-dealers-tou-emvoliou:b?r=HFbuSaiY8z8V7qc9N4qR2iunpoUThe5b
Το συγκεκριμένο απόσπασμα είναι στη 01:39 της εκπομπής
----
Δείτε τα άρθρα μεταφρασμένα εδώ :
FDA : Προϊόντα κυτταρικής και γονιδιακής θεραπείας κατά τη διάρκεια του COVID-19
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/2021/07/covid-19.html
Τα υποψήφια εμβόλια COVID-19 δείχνουν ότι η γονιδιακή θεραπεία είναι μια βιώσιμη στρατηγική
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/2021/07/covid-19_3.html
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