Ukraine Unleashes Massive Drone Attack on Moscow: Nuclear Fears Rise

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- Ukraine launched approximately 550 drones and missiles toward Moscow, prompting Russian retaliation and heightened nuclear warnings internationally.
- Both sides increasingly target energy infrastructure, intensifying strikes while leaders dispute their battlefield effectiveness and strategic impact.
- Analysts suggest Ukraine seeks stronger Western support as domestic hardships, war fatigue, and prolonged conflict deepen nationwide.
- Russian officials issued severe escalation warnings, while stalled diplomacy and rejected ceasefire efforts increased fears of broader conflict.
- Entering its fifth year, the war shows no resolution, raising risks of wider international involvement and continued escalation.
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