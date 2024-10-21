[Oct 21, 2024] Is the Earth Flat? [Linda Brand]

Join us for a captivating conversation that invites curiosity and reflection. This episode encourages you to embrace an open mind—a powerful tool for growth, connection, and new perspectives. I hope you’ll tune in and enjoy!

David Weiss, known as Flat Earth Dave, is a compelling figure in the realm of alternative cosmology, having left behind a successful business career to dedicate his life to unveiling what he knows to be the true nature of our world. As the host of "The Flat Earth Podcast" and creator of the “Flat Earth Sun, Moon and Zodiac Clock app,” David has become one of the most vocal and influential advocates for Flat Earth, challenging the conventional globe model with a blend of historical analysis, scientific inquiry, and personal experimentation.

David's journey into Flat Earth isn't just about debunking the globe; it's about exploring a geocentric universe where the Earth is flat, enclosed, and where phenomena like the sun, moon, and stars operate under different principles than what's traditionally taught. His discussions often delve into:

• Geocentric Cosmology: Presenting a universe where Earth is the center, not a planet orbiting the sun.

• Flat Earth Models: Offering visual models that depict Earth as a flat plane, surrounded by the ice shore of Antarctica.

• Debunking Space Exploration: Questioning the feasibility and authenticity of space travel, focusing on inconsistencies in NASA's narratives and the physics of space suits in a vacuum.

• Personal Experiments: Encouraging listeners to conduct their own observations regarding Earth's curvature, horizon, and other natural phenomena.

David's approach is not just to convince but to encourage critical thinking. He invites individuals to question established narratives, perform their own research, and consider alternative explanations for observed reality. His work has been featured in various podcasts and media, where he engages with both skeptics and believers, aiming to foster a dialogue that challenges the status quo.





We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





podcast, science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education