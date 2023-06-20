Create New Account
6 - Surrogate Activities - Industrial Society and its Future
Thank you for joining us for this NEW reading of a controversial, yet pivotal classic. This will be an ongoing series of uploads. Please subscribe to stay apprised.

I am aiming for at least three readings per week. When it is completed, I will find a suitable place to upload the entire narration. We are currently open to suggestion for effective avenues of dissemination. All recordings and uploads in this series are open to public redistribution and sharing, so please do. If you do re-upload, also include credit:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/whiteshadow

We hope you enjoy the reading as much as the material.

[NOTE: Audible comments by our reader will occasionally be included, either as a way to link the manifesto to our current state of affairs or to bring more context to a given concept. These comments will either be whispered, or panned 50% at normal volume to the left, so as to distinguish them from the original manuscript.]

If you wish to thank our reader for his effort, he accepts Monero:

