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'Murder By Mouth' Germ Theory, Poison Diets, Isolation of Viruses, Medical Myths [01.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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36 views • October 02, 2021
Poison Food: We eat poison daily, we are forced into a corner with the food provided at the grocery store and get addicted to fast food that’s killing us…

We shower and clean ourselves with poisons daily… and drink fluoride if not micro plastics…

Germ theory: Scientists have done studies a long time ago to prove germs were bad and they couldn’t do it. They injected mucus of a person with the flu into healthy people and they never got sick… This video contains those studies and more..

We’ve been lied to… watch this video and be enlightened…

P.S. Sorry I left out the part about Mcdonalds being caught with Human Meat - Look that up..

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Eleven September Always Remember: https://t.me/disclosurehub/1842

Veterans going to war over The Jab: https://t.me/disclosurehub/1871

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Quick off telegram references:

Disclosure hub videos on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/hiddenvideos

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vtvault.org/lastchance

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Disclosurehub
Published October 1, 2021 - 580 Views
https://rumble.com/vn6utp-mbm.html
https://rumble.com/user/Disclosurehub

Source: New Film Murder by Mouth - Bitchute Won’t Let Us Upload Click Link in Description for Our Rumble!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aj7TnYhOdcAh/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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