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'Murder By Mouth' Germ Theory, Poison Diets, Isolation of Viruses, Medical Myths [01.10.2021]
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36 views • October 02, 2021
Poison Food: We eat poison daily, we are forced into a corner with the food provided at the grocery store and get addicted to fast food that’s killing us…
We shower and clean ourselves with poisons daily… and drink fluoride if not micro plastics…
Germ theory: Scientists have done studies a long time ago to prove germs were bad and they couldn’t do it. They injected mucus of a person with the flu into healthy people and they never got sick… This video contains those studies and more..
We’ve been lied to… watch this video and be enlightened…
P.S. Sorry I left out the part about Mcdonalds being caught with Human Meat - Look that up..
Top D-Hub Films:
Eleven September Always Remember: https://t.me/disclosurehub/1842
Veterans going to war over The Jab: https://t.me/disclosurehub/1871
We Never Knew We Knew: https://t.me/savechildrennow/588
FEMA THE LAST STEP: https://t.me/FEMATHELASTSTEP/150
THE FINAL SHIFT: https://t.me/disclosurehub/811
Disclosure HUB: https://t.me/disclosurehub
Archives:
All of the channels below are categories that are constantly updated with all the disclosure hubs posts and some posts that don't make it to the disclosure hub.
Disclosurehub Chat: https://t.me/disclosurehive
Disclosurehub and Hive help: https://t.me/joinchat/R1ocy0YDHX1hjjAZ
Everything on FEMA: https://t.me/FEMATHELASTSTEP
Covid-19 Pandemic Fraud Exposure: https://t.me/Covid19disclosure
Doctors on COVID: https://t.me/joinchat/TT5iQvawrpJT138Y
Constitutional LAW especially for Covid and Jabs: https://t.me/constitutionalawakening
Vaccine Fraud Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/R91ZJmfxj2kt8jgn
General conspiracy database: https://t.me/conspiracydisclosure
Trump Q Database: https://t.me/joinchat/RpY-IXw0YO_hbmgi
Big Tech Exposure: https://t.me/bigtechdisclosure
Anti Lock Down and Protest Database: https://t.me/joinchat/V240VMoCIGG_xLAK
Human trafficking and elite pedophilia evidence database: https://t.me/joinchat/VK4fzqO8hlFpB6Va
George Soros Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/VIAeGzadGep3AKHH
Bill Gates Fraud Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/V3DZuPrQINQi5jxv
Joe Biden exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/UewWRQuehG8ykJFJ
Tony Fauci Fraud Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/Vn7kAG9k86KYFOaT
Obama Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/V8F0raU6EIwIcqM9
New Word Order: https://t.me/joinchat/SfOms7SckfHu8qEJ
Rituals and Satanic Cults: https://t.me/joinchat/Tc62BF-zEh76bpr-
JFK Assassination Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/TTcP_ajj3ghN2G9K
Extraterrestrial Disclosure: https://t.me/joinchat/TIfkoixhq0vMIH7u
Quantum Human Capabilities: https://t.me/joinchat/RjG5J0fKmbDAq5tW
ALL 5G and Radiation: https://t.me/joinchat/RzQ3MPpbgx6eSNIY
9/11 Database: https://t.me/joinchat/HETeIfMZlQRiZTZh)
NEW ZOMBIE DATABASE: https://t.me/joinchat/WKS7KUNba3oxYzkx
Quick off telegram references:
Disclosure hub videos on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/hiddenvideos
All vaccine info including forms for work exemptions and links to legal help:
vtvault.org/lastchance
Vaccine and covid treatment and overall organic herbal remedies (amazing):
vtvault.org/treatments
EMF DANGERS: vtvault.org/danger
Disclosurehub
Published October 1, 2021 - 580 Views
https://rumble.com/vn6utp-mbm.html
https://rumble.com/user/Disclosurehub
Source: New Film Murder by Mouth - Bitchute Won’t Let Us Upload Click Link in Description for Our Rumble!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aj7TnYhOdcAh/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
We shower and clean ourselves with poisons daily… and drink fluoride if not micro plastics…
Germ theory: Scientists have done studies a long time ago to prove germs were bad and they couldn’t do it. They injected mucus of a person with the flu into healthy people and they never got sick… This video contains those studies and more..
We’ve been lied to… watch this video and be enlightened…
P.S. Sorry I left out the part about Mcdonalds being caught with Human Meat - Look that up..
Top D-Hub Films:
Eleven September Always Remember: https://t.me/disclosurehub/1842
Veterans going to war over The Jab: https://t.me/disclosurehub/1871
We Never Knew We Knew: https://t.me/savechildrennow/588
FEMA THE LAST STEP: https://t.me/FEMATHELASTSTEP/150
THE FINAL SHIFT: https://t.me/disclosurehub/811
Disclosure HUB: https://t.me/disclosurehub
Archives:
All of the channels below are categories that are constantly updated with all the disclosure hubs posts and some posts that don't make it to the disclosure hub.
Disclosurehub Chat: https://t.me/disclosurehive
Disclosurehub and Hive help: https://t.me/joinchat/R1ocy0YDHX1hjjAZ
Everything on FEMA: https://t.me/FEMATHELASTSTEP
Covid-19 Pandemic Fraud Exposure: https://t.me/Covid19disclosure
Doctors on COVID: https://t.me/joinchat/TT5iQvawrpJT138Y
Constitutional LAW especially for Covid and Jabs: https://t.me/constitutionalawakening
Vaccine Fraud Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/R91ZJmfxj2kt8jgn
General conspiracy database: https://t.me/conspiracydisclosure
Trump Q Database: https://t.me/joinchat/RpY-IXw0YO_hbmgi
Big Tech Exposure: https://t.me/bigtechdisclosure
Anti Lock Down and Protest Database: https://t.me/joinchat/V240VMoCIGG_xLAK
Human trafficking and elite pedophilia evidence database: https://t.me/joinchat/VK4fzqO8hlFpB6Va
George Soros Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/VIAeGzadGep3AKHH
Bill Gates Fraud Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/V3DZuPrQINQi5jxv
Joe Biden exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/UewWRQuehG8ykJFJ
Tony Fauci Fraud Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/Vn7kAG9k86KYFOaT
Obama Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/V8F0raU6EIwIcqM9
New Word Order: https://t.me/joinchat/SfOms7SckfHu8qEJ
Rituals and Satanic Cults: https://t.me/joinchat/Tc62BF-zEh76bpr-
JFK Assassination Exposure: https://t.me/joinchat/TTcP_ajj3ghN2G9K
Extraterrestrial Disclosure: https://t.me/joinchat/TIfkoixhq0vMIH7u
Quantum Human Capabilities: https://t.me/joinchat/RjG5J0fKmbDAq5tW
ALL 5G and Radiation: https://t.me/joinchat/RzQ3MPpbgx6eSNIY
9/11 Database: https://t.me/joinchat/HETeIfMZlQRiZTZh)
NEW ZOMBIE DATABASE: https://t.me/joinchat/WKS7KUNba3oxYzkx
Quick off telegram references:
Disclosure hub videos on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/hiddenvideos
All vaccine info including forms for work exemptions and links to legal help:
vtvault.org/lastchance
Vaccine and covid treatment and overall organic herbal remedies (amazing):
vtvault.org/treatments
EMF DANGERS: vtvault.org/danger
Disclosurehub
Published October 1, 2021 - 580 Views
https://rumble.com/vn6utp-mbm.html
https://rumble.com/user/Disclosurehub
Source: New Film Murder by Mouth - Bitchute Won’t Let Us Upload Click Link in Description for Our Rumble!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aj7TnYhOdcAh/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
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