BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Smoke Without Fire Part 4 Vaccines : Lies Damned Lies & Statistics. (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
220 views • April 10, 2021
No Smoke Without Fire Part 4 Vaccines : Lies Damned Lies & Statistics. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/iL9mMTDSrzY

Join former NHS Nurse Debi Evans and Brian Gerrish UKColumn in a social place for a discussion on the refusal of the UK Government, NHS, MHRA and established media to tell the truth about vaccine side effects. Our conversation is based on the government's own data, and yet it is this material and statistics which breaks open the web of lies around the COVID 19 Vaccination programme, and the serious dangers of vaccine adverse reactions.


My voice was the issue not the audio editing so please stay with it, as this is the most important No Smoke Without Fire on the subject of vaccines and vaccine damage, and leads the audience towards the ultimate goal of a State where the MPs are frightened of their own government. If we allow it to happen, this is just one step on the route to a One World Government. Not our words, but those of former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.


We encourage you to watch No Smoke Without Fire Parts 1, 2 and 3 for important context. They can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Chase Codewell
Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Coco Somers
Thyroid diet myths busted: Broccoli is fine, but your fancy sea salt isn’t

Thyroid diet myths busted: Broccoli is fine, but your fancy sea salt isn’t

Cassie B.
Study Finds Many Adults With High Blood Pressure Unaware

Study Finds Many Adults With High Blood Pressure Unaware

Morgan S. Verity
Three-Minute Sprint Workout May Boost Longevity, Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprint Workout May Boost Longevity, Study Finds

Petra Stone
Argentinian official who oversaw Pfizer COVID trial now charged in fentanyl death cover-up

Argentinian official who oversaw Pfizer COVID trial now charged in fentanyl death cover-up

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy