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No Smoke Without Fire Part 4 Vaccines : Lies Damned Lies & Statistics. (MIRRORED)
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220 views • April 10, 2021
No Smoke Without Fire Part 4 Vaccines : Lies Damned Lies & Statistics. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/iL9mMTDSrzY
Join former NHS Nurse Debi Evans and Brian Gerrish UKColumn in a social place for a discussion on the refusal of the UK Government, NHS, MHRA and established media to tell the truth about vaccine side effects. Our conversation is based on the government's own data, and yet it is this material and statistics which breaks open the web of lies around the COVID 19 Vaccination programme, and the serious dangers of vaccine adverse reactions.
My voice was the issue not the audio editing so please stay with it, as this is the most important No Smoke Without Fire on the subject of vaccines and vaccine damage, and leads the audience towards the ultimate goal of a State where the MPs are frightened of their own government. If we allow it to happen, this is just one step on the route to a One World Government. Not our words, but those of former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
We encourage you to watch No Smoke Without Fire Parts 1, 2 and 3 for important context. They can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/iL9mMTDSrzY
Join former NHS Nurse Debi Evans and Brian Gerrish UKColumn in a social place for a discussion on the refusal of the UK Government, NHS, MHRA and established media to tell the truth about vaccine side effects. Our conversation is based on the government's own data, and yet it is this material and statistics which breaks open the web of lies around the COVID 19 Vaccination programme, and the serious dangers of vaccine adverse reactions.
My voice was the issue not the audio editing so please stay with it, as this is the most important No Smoke Without Fire on the subject of vaccines and vaccine damage, and leads the audience towards the ultimate goal of a State where the MPs are frightened of their own government. If we allow it to happen, this is just one step on the route to a One World Government. Not our words, but those of former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
We encourage you to watch No Smoke Without Fire Parts 1, 2 and 3 for important context. They can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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