30 CRAZY Conspiracy Theories that People ACTUALLY Believe - Ep. 7 - Conspiracy Guide

These crazy conspiracy theorists believe a lot of wacky things. And Popular Mechanics apparently believes in even wackier things. Today we react to one of Popular Mechanics hit pieces on our beloved community.

Follow Conspiracy Guide on all podcast platforms

In this episode we discus:

Happy New Year > Trolling > 9/11 > Lists > Pattern Recognition > Loch Ness Monster > Bill Gates > Moon Landing > JFK > Disney > Denver Airport > Hollow Earth > Flat Earth > Bigfoot > Antarctica > Matrix > Titanic > Zombies > Crabs > 5G > Planet X > Chemtrails > Abominable Snowman

Links:

Play along at home - https://tinyurl.com/bdfa9rwm

Grift Adrift - https://tinyurl.com/mwm5up2p

Books:

No books this week, but, if you want to see a ridiculously well engineered product that everyone should have, just in case, click here: https://amzn.to/3jK51iZ

Hit us up:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CGPShow

Thanks for listening! Beat up that subscribe button.

Conspiracy Guide Podcast is an Ultraviolet Air, LLC production.

Corrections:

5:16 – “Medium” was supposed to be “Wired”. Don’t know why it came out Medium, it was Wired in my head. Wired is full of propaganda; I don’t know about Medium.