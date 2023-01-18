Create New Account
30 CRAZY Conspiracy Theories that People ACTUALLY Believe - Ep. 7 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
These crazy conspiracy theorists believe a lot of wacky things. And Popular Mechanics apparently believes in even wackier things. Today we react to one of Popular Mechanics hit pieces on our beloved community.

In this episode we discus:

 Happy New Year > Trolling > 9/11 > Lists > Pattern Recognition > Loch Ness Monster > Bill Gates > Moon Landing > JFK > Disney > Denver Airport > Hollow Earth > Flat Earth > Bigfoot > Antarctica > Matrix > Titanic > Zombies > Crabs > 5G > Planet X > Chemtrails > Abominable Snowman

 

Links:

Play along at home - https://tinyurl.com/bdfa9rwm

Grift Adrift - https://tinyurl.com/mwm5up2p

 

Books:

No books this week, but, if you want to see a ridiculously well engineered product that everyone should have, just in case, click here: https://amzn.to/3jK51iZ

 

Corrections:

5:16 – “Medium” was supposed to be “Wired”. Don’t know why it came out Medium, it was Wired in my head. Wired is full of propaganda; I don’t know about Medium.

