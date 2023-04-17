https://gettr.com/post/p2eiacg2356
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Fellow fighters reveal their hearts to Mr. Miles Guo: Thanks for everything you brought us, we always follow you. We firmly believe that the CCP is over, and we will overthrow them. Although Miles told us that the prison conditions were good, we know Mr. Guo went through ups and downs.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们向郭先生表达心声：感谢郭先生给战友带来的一切，愿永远跟随郭先生。我们坚信共产党已经完了，我们一定会消灭共产党。虽然您把自己现在的处境说得很轻松，但战友们知道郭先生的坎坷。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.