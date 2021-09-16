© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
30-Year Nurse Exposes MASSIVE Hospital Fraud, FAKE COVID Narrative
Follow
3
Share
Report
173 views • September 16, 2021
Stew Peters Show - Published September 14, 2021
The lies continue to pour out of the mouths of politicians and compromised journalists, but healthcare workers are coming forward to the platform of truth, and exposing those lies on "The Stew Peters Show".
The lies continue to pour out of the mouths of politicians and compromised journalists, but healthcare workers are coming forward to the platform of truth, and exposing those lies on "The Stew Peters Show".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.