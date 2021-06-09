Humanity Will Become A Choice

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It's strange how fast everything is aligning. The Crew Casts, unlike the flagship podcast episodes, are hardly planned. We turn the stream on, and cruise through the headlines just like you good people, it's what we see during that cruise that ends up becoming the show.
Initially, we had wanted to go over "magnetogenetics", E.L.F. (Extremely Low Frequencies) and more, but as fate would have it, that miniscule detail plays an even larger role in the abdication of our humanity. Yes, truly, we are entering the days of the Technocracy, where only Transhumans exist. As we've said on the show time and time again, "There shall only be Transhumans in the Technocracy."
The very real reality of being a naturally born human is becoming more and more apparent as the scientific dictatorship assumes control. Talks of human-animal hybrids, cyborgs and the eradication of mothers is paving the way for a whole new breed of being. Yeah, this was supposed to be a simple show.