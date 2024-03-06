Joe Biden believes he is leading the polls in newly surfaced video

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz has reacted to a video of US President Joe Biden believing he is leading the polls. In a newly surfaced video the US President is seen responding to a question about how he feels about recent polling to which he says he has won in the last five – But reality shows Donald Trump to be the one in the lead. “He might be up 45 – 48 per cent with the Biden family, maybe that’s the poll they are referring to,” Mr Horowitz told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “The New York Times just came out with a poll – The New York Times, not exactly pro-Trump, last time I checked they were pretty much in the bag for Joe Biden. “Trump is killing him in the polls in that particular one.”







