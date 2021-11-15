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Dr Fleming Shows Pfizer Shots Damage and Desaturate Blood Cells (InfoWars CLIP)
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188 views • November 15, 2021
Dr Richard Fleming talks with Alex Jones on the testing carried out on Pfizer vials showing the drug damages blood cells by desaturating the oxygenation and damaging them beyond repair.
See the full feature showing tests on blood at Banned.video
Credit Alex Jones and Dr Fleming
InfoWars.com
flemingmethod.com
See the full feature showing tests on blood at Banned.video
Credit Alex Jones and Dr Fleming
InfoWars.com
flemingmethod.com
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