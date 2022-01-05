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Burger Feast Fest: Loosh and the Consumption of Human Meat
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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195 views • January 05, 2022
Video sources:
Super Soldier Talk – Massive Dynamic, SS Queens, Trump Presidency – Peter The Insider https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10iilVKnJy8
CARGILL FEEDING SCHOOL CHILDREN HUMAN CHILDREN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AIghgZOsDs
Study finds human DNA in hot dogs, meat in veggie dogs https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x3b6fhc
Customer says he found human tooth in food at Newark restaurant https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cud1MKFPg1E
Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting human finger https://nypost.com/2021/09/16/woman-eating-fast-food-hamburger-bites-into-rotting-finger/
Rabbi Finkelstein Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93i6KM7fSEU
China denies selling 'human corned beef' to Africa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNAo-PMH-Oo

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Keywords
cannibalismlooshunderground basessuper soldierdarknet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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