NATO Can No Longer Hide Losses: Polish General Mysteriously Died After Missile Strike on CHASIV YAR

The day after this interview with the Ukrainian senior officer, the Russian army, with the help of Iskander ballistic missiles, launched a pinpoint strike on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Chasiv Yar. Moreover, information was also confirmed that Russian ballistic missiles hit a 6-storey underground command post of the Ukrainian army.....................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.