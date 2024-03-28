Create New Account
NATO Can No Longer Hide Losses: Polish General Mysteriously Died After Missile Strike on CHASIV YAR
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

The day after this interview with the Ukrainian senior officer, the Russian army, with the help of Iskander ballistic missiles, launched a pinpoint strike on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Chasiv Yar. Moreover, information was also confirmed that Russian ballistic missiles hit a 6-storey underground command post of the Ukrainian army.....................

******************************************************

polish general, chasiv yar, iskander ballistic missiles

