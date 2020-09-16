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Redonkulas.com Uncensored | Big News and Changes
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108 views • September 16, 2020
The gist of the news:
Live-streams are coming and will begin with the first Presidential Debate.
Uncensored episodes will now only be available via Patreon and SubscribeStar for $5 a month.
This new access will include exclusive livestreams and Q&A episodes.
Live From The Lair is going to Mondays only.
Poppcast Livestreams will be Wednesdays.
All this goes into effect October 1.
Popp will be a special guest on The Sharpe Reality: Live
September 19, 2020: https://www.donovansharpe.com
Get your tickets to the 21 Convention here!
https://the21convention.org/tickets/22con
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Live-streams are coming and will begin with the first Presidential Debate.
Uncensored episodes will now only be available via Patreon and SubscribeStar for $5 a month.
This new access will include exclusive livestreams and Q&A episodes.
Live From The Lair is going to Mondays only.
Poppcast Livestreams will be Wednesdays.
All this goes into effect October 1.
Popp will be a special guest on The Sharpe Reality: Live
September 19, 2020: https://www.donovansharpe.com
Get your tickets to the 21 Convention here!
https://the21convention.org/tickets/22con
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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