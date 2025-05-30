BrightLearn - Homeopathic Medicine at Home: Natural Remedies for Everyday Ailments and Minor Injuries by Maesimund B. Panos and Jane Heimlich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, host Bright Learn explores the principles and practical applications of homeopathy, discussing its natural remedies for common ailments, the history behind its 'like cures like' philosophy, and how listeners can incorporate these treatments into daily life using the book "Homeopathic Medicine at Home: Natural Remedies for Everyday Ailments and Minor Injuries."
