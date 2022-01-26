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COVID: We Will Lose All Struggles - unless we have the courage to confront our enemy
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34 views • January 26, 2022
Harry Vox: “As a movement gains momentum and grows in size it becomes unable to confront Jewish power. That is the organizational limitations on the western world at this time. And too many smaller outfits lack the intellectual clarity to get the job done and, worse, most are mere covert instruments of Jewish power. This is a problem that has faced our struggle to reach our society's potential since our beginnings”
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Harry Vox: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMcHvLSjdx9S/
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Harry Vox: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMcHvLSjdx9S/
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