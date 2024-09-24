BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rapture & Start of Tribulation Very Soon; Signs of Next Pandemic - JD Farag [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
160 views • 7 months ago

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-09-22: We’re Just A Key Stroke Away " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD talks about how we’re just a key stroke away from the pre-tribulation rapture and start of the 7-year tribulation by virtue of the swiftness with which developments of prophetic significance are escalating.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- The Times of Israel, Israel in worst-ever mental health crisis amid ongoing war, says minister

  https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-in-worst-ever-mental-health-crisis-amid-ongoing-war-says-health-minister

- The Defender, FDA Approves Vaccine for Mpox — Warns It May Cause Death in Vaccinated and People They Come in Contact With

  https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-acam2000-mpox-vaccine-warning-death-unvaccinated

- ZeroHedge, FDA Authorizes New COVID-19 Vaccine Without Clinical Data

  https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-vaccine-without-clinical-data

- Fox News, Vaccine fatigue blamed as roughly half of people in US will skip COVID and flu shots this year

  https://www.foxnews.com/health/vaccine-fatigue-blamed-roughly-half-people-us-skip-covid-flu-shots

- CBS News, As measles cases increase, experts warn against vaccine skepticism

  https://www.cbsnews.com/video/as-measles-cases-increase-experts-warn-against-vaccine-skepticism

- NBC News, A 'joyful' scene: More than 550,000 Gazan children have received the polio vaccine

  https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/550000-gazan-children-got-first-polio-vaccine-dose-joyful-scene-rcna170774

- The Watchers, Anthrax outbreak in Wyoming claims the lives of 50 – 60 heads of cattle and a moose, U.S.

  https://watchers.news/2024/09/10/anthrax-outbreak-in-wyoming-claims-the-lives-of-50-60-heads-of-cattle-and-a-moose-u-s

- Portland Press Herald, Maine considering public health emergency over mosquito-borne illnesses as animal cases tick up

  https://www.pressherald.com/2024/09/08/maine-considering-public-health-emergency-over-mosquito-borne-illnesses-as-animal-cases-tick-up

- The Hill, First case of bird flu without known animal contact detected in Missouri: CDC

  https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/4867374-cdc-bird-flu-missouri-case-no-animal-contact

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).

biblechristjesusfluvaccinechristianprophecychurchrapturetribulationlastend timessafetyrevelationantichristbirdvaxsecond comingdaysjdfaragmonkeypoxavianmpox
