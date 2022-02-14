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HOW TO READ THE BIBLE...YOU CAN REIGN WITH CHRIST... THE LAW OF FRUIT TREES...1260 DAYS...
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2 views • February 14, 2022
There is a method for which the 144,000 can know the mind of Christ and Reign with Him in the 1,000 year Millennium, coming soon to an Earth near you...
I often wondered if what God whats is what I want to. The nice thing about God is that he loves and knows best for us.
I often wondered if what God whats is what I want to. The nice thing about God is that he loves and knows best for us.
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