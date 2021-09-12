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Urgent Message to Biblical Watchmen
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210 views • September 12, 2021
The Biblical "Head of the Year" brings important directives for the Watchmen and women on God's wall. If you are called to be stationed there, you are likely called to consume the instructions from this teaching by prophetic teacher Caz Taylor. Discover how Messiah's plans Trump the strategies of HaSatan in every way, as well as the parts you are to play.
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