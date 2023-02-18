https://gettr.com/post/p28pdjaca93

2023.02.18 The more glorious ChatGPT gets, the more miserable it will end up. Sam is a Jewish businessman, and he created numerous grandeurs in history. Many Jewish people will lose everything over money and are still not awakened. You are destined for failure when mingling with the CCP.

ChatGPT他上来的多辉煌，他死的会就多惨。Sam这个人是个犹太商人，他曾经的历史创造过无数的辉煌。但是很多犹太人为了钱，失去了一切，他们现在还不醒过来。跟着中共混，你必然是失败的。



