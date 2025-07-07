Donald Trump's executive orders and actions, 2025





As of July 2, 2025, President Donald Trump (R) had signed 166 executive orders, 44 memoranda, and 71 proclamations in his second presidential term, which began on January 20, 2025.





Each type of presidential document is different in authority and implementation. Executive orders are directives the president writes to officials within the executive branch requiring them to take or stop some action related to policy or management. They are numbered, published in the Federal Register, cite the authority by which the president is making the order, and the Office of Management and Budget issues budgetary impact analyses for each order.[1][2]





https://ballotpedia.org/Donald_Trump%27s_executive_orders_and_actions,_2025









Trump admin calls for states to remove 'political messaging' like Pride crosswalks from roads





Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has moved to have states remove distractions from roads and crosswalks, including political messaging such as rainbow crosswalks. The move comes at the end of Pride Month, when many activists paint rainbow murals on sidewalks and roads.





https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-admin-calls-for-states-to-remove-political-messaging-like-pride-crosswalks-from-roads









Trump Celebrates After House Passes Big Beautiful Bill – Will Sign on 4th of July with B-2s Flying Over White House





President Trump on Thursday celebrated the House passage of his ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ during remarks to reporters.





The House of Representatives passed the reconciliation bill 218-214 on Thursday after a night of drama with several GOP holdouts. Two Republican lawmakers – Massie and Fitzpatrick – voted ‘no.’





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/trump-celebrates-after-house-passes-big-beautiful-bill/









House Republicans Pass Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'





House Republicans handed President Donald Trump his first legislative victory of his second term Thursday after overcoming resistance from a handful of members, passing a sweeping $3.4 trillion tax-and-spending package known as the “Big Beautiful Bill” that extends his 2017 tax cuts, provides a large funding boost for his immigration policies, and imposes deep cuts to Medicaid and other safety-net programs.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/house-republicans-pass-trumps-big-beautiful-bill/ar-AA1HV2dC





University of Southampton works on AI to identify donkeys





Artificial intelligence could soon help visitors identify donkeys using just their phones.





Researchers at the University of Southampton are developing an AI-powered app to identify donkeys at the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary, aiming to improve visitor engagement and animal care.





The app, named Ask ELVIS (Equine Long-range Visual Identification System), is being created in partnership with the sanctuary and uses deep learning to recognise individual donkeys from any angle.





Dr Xiaohao Cai, assistant professor of computer science at the University of Southampton, said: "The app will use AI technology to automatically identify individual donkeys.





https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/news/25244108.university-southampton-works-ai-identify-donkeys/