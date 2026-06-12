Economic and Political Responses to the Energy Crisis, an interview with Dr. Chris Martenson

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How do governments, markets, and communities respond when energy challenges begin affecting everyday life? From resource management and infrastructure planning to economic pressures and long-term resilience, the choices made today can have far-reaching consequences. This discussion explores different perspectives on how institutions and individuals may adapt to changing conditions, and what that could mean for the future. Watch the latest interview to hear the full conversation and decide what stands out most to you.
#Energy #Economy #PublicPolicy #FutureTrends #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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