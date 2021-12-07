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UK Funeral Director - John O Looney - December 6th 2021 More Blood Clots than Ever!
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115 views • December 07, 2021
https://rumble.com/vqcw53-update-from-john-olooney.html
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=John%20O%E2%80%99Looney
He has seen more blood clots deaths this year than the whole of his career. He is seeing people getting sick and dying. This is a heartfelt and desperate plea from John.
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=John%20O%E2%80%99Looney
He has seen more blood clots deaths this year than the whole of his career. He is seeing people getting sick and dying. This is a heartfelt and desperate plea from John.
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