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Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]
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60 views • December 13, 2021
How to mass hypnose an entire population...
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality....
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
--
Source:
33 Crater Earth The Capitol Hill Ritual
Monday, February 1, 2021
https://vimeo.com/507018348
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaoOv8gJmZs
Note: Radiation Matters - 2.33K subscribers
'“Alpha waves in the human brain are between 6 and 8 hertz… All biological systems operate in the same frequency range. The human brain’s alpha waves function in this range and the electrical resonance of the earth is between 6 and 8 hertz. Thus, our entire biological system – the brain and the earth itself – work on the same frequencies. If we can control that resonate system electronically, we can directly control the entire mental system of humankind.”
- Nikola Tesla
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA
https://rumble.com/c/c-631773
https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3
https://t.me/RadiatonMatters
--
34 Crater Earth The Hivemind Queen
65,332 views Feb 28, 2021
https://youtu.be/MsvikcKgcz8
Darko Velcek : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIih9fqvF5I&;t=873s
Sunday, February 28, 2021
https://youtu.be/MsvikcKgcz8
https://vimeo.com/517757254
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsvikcKgcz8
--
35 Crater Earth Apx-ons Arch-ons
62,337 views Apr 3, 2021
https://youtu.be/qj46wPW6FTo
- In search of the "Mastermind"
Sunday, April 4, 2021
https://vimeo.com/532874965
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
--
36 Crater Earth Torture in Time
73,225 views May 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/bq2QppMRkss
Double L MC : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCED3R_AtDxxkKcyugmAoZUg (DELET¤D by YT)
RISE ABOVE LIVE - 4.55K subscribers : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChiXn6_Xo4YQl5UNL8WvYxA
The Prisoner 1967 Best Intro Excerpt - Leo McKern
149,810 views Dec 3, 2009: https://youtu.be/zalndXdxriI
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality....
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
--
Source:
33 Crater Earth The Capitol Hill Ritual
Monday, February 1, 2021
https://vimeo.com/507018348
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaoOv8gJmZs
Note: Radiation Matters - 2.33K subscribers
'“Alpha waves in the human brain are between 6 and 8 hertz… All biological systems operate in the same frequency range. The human brain’s alpha waves function in this range and the electrical resonance of the earth is between 6 and 8 hertz. Thus, our entire biological system – the brain and the earth itself – work on the same frequencies. If we can control that resonate system electronically, we can directly control the entire mental system of humankind.”
- Nikola Tesla
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA
https://rumble.com/c/c-631773
https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3
https://t.me/RadiatonMatters
--
34 Crater Earth The Hivemind Queen
65,332 views Feb 28, 2021
https://youtu.be/MsvikcKgcz8
Darko Velcek : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIih9fqvF5I&;t=873s
Sunday, February 28, 2021
https://youtu.be/MsvikcKgcz8
https://vimeo.com/517757254
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsvikcKgcz8
--
35 Crater Earth Apx-ons Arch-ons
62,337 views Apr 3, 2021
https://youtu.be/qj46wPW6FTo
- In search of the "Mastermind"
Sunday, April 4, 2021
https://vimeo.com/532874965
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
--
36 Crater Earth Torture in Time
73,225 views May 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/bq2QppMRkss
Double L MC : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCED3R_AtDxxkKcyugmAoZUg (DELET¤D by YT)
RISE ABOVE LIVE - 4.55K subscribers : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChiXn6_Xo4YQl5UNL8WvYxA
The Prisoner 1967 Best Intro Excerpt - Leo McKern
149,810 views Dec 3, 2009: https://youtu.be/zalndXdxriI
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Keywords
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