The Fight for Our Future - Heidi St. John - Freedom Alive® Ep177

Christians need to be involved in every area of influence. And that starts with training our children, our future leaders, to know truth! But sadly, they are not getting that preparation in the public education system. Heidi St. John is taking her passion to see God’s people engage at the intersection of faith and culture and addressing the importance of biblically centered education. And Heidi speaks from experience with her own seven children!

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered April 5, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm