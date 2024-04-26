Gold Star Mother Uncovers More with Susan Price

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
This Gold Star Mother talks to Eileen about the woke changes in the military and the US Military Academy at West Point changing its motto from "Duty, Honor and Country." She goes on to explain that changing words changes the nation. It is a battle of Good v Evil! You can read more of Susan's work at Americaoutloud.com or at bluewaterhealthyliving.com.
