ATTENTION CANADA: All Canadian Elections Are Rigged - Chris Sky Won The Toronto Mayor Race - Kevin J. Johnston Won The Calgary Mayor Race









Canada is F*CKED - WHY?





- Rigged elections

- Pedos running the school boards

- The radical left runs all branches of government

- The Police arrest ONLY White people who dislike leftist policies

- Christians are being persecuted daily

- The Prime Minister is a confessed LGBTQ member and Pedo





AND





Canadians DO NOTHING ABOUT IT.





Elections are Selections in Canada and you can expect this country to get a whole lot worse before it never gets better!





