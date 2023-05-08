Create New Account
What You Need to Know About the Impact of Metformin on Gut Bacteria
Published 21 hours ago

How does taking certain medication affect your gut microbiome? 👀

In this video, Filipe Cabreiro, a Sir Henry Dale Fellowship in the London Institute of Medical Sciences at the Imperial College of London, whose work focuses on understanding how the microbiome interacts with a host’s physiology, explains! 👇

According to Filipe, certain medication like metformin can attract and ENABLE the growth bacteria that specifically interact with them.

For more, see his lab’s web page: http://www.cabreirolab.org/.

