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US Military Athletes Spread Fort Detrick-Created SARS Bioweapon at Wuhan Military Olympics in October 2019, Terral Writes to Key Investigative Reporters, and More: June 08, 2021
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2322 views • June 08, 2021
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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US urged to release health info of military athletes who came to Wuhan in October 2019
Submitted by Terral
By Leng Shumei and Wan Lin Source: Global Times
Published: 2020/3/25 0:48:40
https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1183658.shtml
Related: VIRGINIA WOMAN IMPLICATED IN COVID-19 CONSPIRACY THEORY
https://rvamag.com/politics/virginia-politics/virginia-woman-implicated-in-covid-19-conspiracy-theory.html
https://www.dailyherald.com/article/20210215/news/302159897
https://prospect.org/coronavirus/did-the-military-world-games-spread-covid-19/
--
As Trump, China trade barbs, a Fort Detrick laboratory finds itself in the middle
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/coronavirus/as-trump-china-trade-barbs-a-fort-detrick-laboratory-finds-itself-in-the-middle/article_fdf4e5a6-82b8-5773-a8cd-a498e00fb5ef.html
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CDC Lifts Shutdown Order on Army Biolabs at Fort Detrick
Submitted by Terral
1 Apr 2020
Military.com | By Patricia Kime
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/01/cdc-lifts-shutdown-order-army-biolabs-fort-detrick.html
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Terral’s Writes Heather Mongilio and Patricia Kime
Written by Terral
June 08, 2021
Greetings to Heather Mongilio, Patricia Kime, and Global Times Staff (Please forward to Leng Shumei and Wan Lin):
My name is Terral Croft from https://www.terral03.com and my Covid PlanDemic investigation brought me to three articles at the links below. The fourth link is to an article mentioning George Webb, a Washington DC Investigative Reporter, who I believe knows the truth about how this Covid-19 PlanDemic started at Fort Detrick in the United States. The image below shows just some of the locations where the 2019 Wuhan Military Olympics competitions were held in October 2019 where the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Wuhan Fish Market are in direct proximity. My hypothesis is that the SARS bioweapon gain-of-function research was carried out at Fort Detrick from 1999 through about 2002-2004, when the bioweapon and Nano Silver-based vaccine were developed. US Military Personnel were deliberately infected with the biological weapon for deliberate release in Wuhan, China at multiple Wuhan locations, while Olympic military personnel from around the world were circulating in the general population. . .
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 23 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
US urged to release health info of military athletes who came to Wuhan in October 2019
Submitted by Terral
By Leng Shumei and Wan Lin Source: Global Times
Published: 2020/3/25 0:48:40
https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1183658.shtml
Related: VIRGINIA WOMAN IMPLICATED IN COVID-19 CONSPIRACY THEORY
https://rvamag.com/politics/virginia-politics/virginia-woman-implicated-in-covid-19-conspiracy-theory.html
https://www.dailyherald.com/article/20210215/news/302159897
https://prospect.org/coronavirus/did-the-military-world-games-spread-covid-19/
--
As Trump, China trade barbs, a Fort Detrick laboratory finds itself in the middle
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/coronavirus/as-trump-china-trade-barbs-a-fort-detrick-laboratory-finds-itself-in-the-middle/article_fdf4e5a6-82b8-5773-a8cd-a498e00fb5ef.html
--
CDC Lifts Shutdown Order on Army Biolabs at Fort Detrick
Submitted by Terral
1 Apr 2020
Military.com | By Patricia Kime
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/01/cdc-lifts-shutdown-order-army-biolabs-fort-detrick.html
--
Terral’s Writes Heather Mongilio and Patricia Kime
Written by Terral
June 08, 2021
Greetings to Heather Mongilio, Patricia Kime, and Global Times Staff (Please forward to Leng Shumei and Wan Lin):
My name is Terral Croft from https://www.terral03.com and my Covid PlanDemic investigation brought me to three articles at the links below. The fourth link is to an article mentioning George Webb, a Washington DC Investigative Reporter, who I believe knows the truth about how this Covid-19 PlanDemic started at Fort Detrick in the United States. The image below shows just some of the locations where the 2019 Wuhan Military Olympics competitions were held in October 2019 where the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Wuhan Fish Market are in direct proximity. My hypothesis is that the SARS bioweapon gain-of-function research was carried out at Fort Detrick from 1999 through about 2002-2004, when the bioweapon and Nano Silver-based vaccine were developed. US Military Personnel were deliberately infected with the biological weapon for deliberate release in Wuhan, China at multiple Wuhan locations, while Olympic military personnel from around the world were circulating in the general population. . .
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 23 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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