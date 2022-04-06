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A NAN CALLED JEPHTHAH
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51 views • April 06, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges chapter 10-12. Jephthah was Gilead’s son. His mother was probably not an Israelite. His parents were not married to each other. His family made him leave. He did do wrong things to some other people. However, more people did wrong things to him. Hebrews 11 has a list of people that had faith. Jephthah is in that list. He does not seem to be a suitable person for such a list. But he had faith when other people did wrong things to him.
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