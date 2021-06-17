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How a Global Civil War May Be On the Horizon
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44 views • June 17, 2021
Highly accurate and vetted computer models of both Martin Armstrong and Clif High have predicted a global civil war.
These same systems indicate we are entering a period of revelations of profound issues that have been kept secret. This, in turn, generates a confidence issue -- a broad base sense of betrayal by the government.
John explains how a global civil war may be on the horizon in this extraordinary, amazing time.
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These same systems indicate we are entering a period of revelations of profound issues that have been kept secret. This, in turn, generates a confidence issue -- a broad base sense of betrayal by the government.
John explains how a global civil war may be on the horizon in this extraordinary, amazing time.
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Feel free to share this with others who might find it interesting.
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