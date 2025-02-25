Freed After 23 Years!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Hatem Al-Jamal endured intense persecution and multiple assassination attempts prior to his arrest. He was injured several times by the occupation's gunfire during his arrest and was subsequently sentenced to 24 years in prison. Before his arrest in 2002, he had faced repeated detentions, having become involved in the resistance at an early age. Throughout his imprisonment, Al-Jamal endured multiple periods of solitary confinement. Despite these harsh conditions, he successfully earned a bachelor's degree during his time in prison.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 02/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video