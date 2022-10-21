"CORNUCOPIA": WEALTH, OPULENCE & CORRUPTION IN THE CHURCHES

#BIBLE #AMERICA #CHURCH(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Today's word: God is revealing the opulence (extreme wealth and decadence) that has eaten through church leadership like candy through rotten teeth. Men and women are tempted, bought and sold for earthly treasures that have taken them away from their first love, and the result has been the steady corruption of the Church. God has given them long (UNSEEN AND MERCIFUL) years to repent but they have not, now the hour strikes as Yah decides that HE will purge His church before the devil can do it. Let those who have understanding repent of their sins, return to true service to Jesus Christ, and hear the word of the Lord.





