Chat GPT is Woke! It Approves of Racism

The new AI, chat GPT, which you can have an amazing conversation with, although it doesn't pass the Turing test, is woke, as it approves of reverse racism, saying it's OK for blacks to declare "whiteness is evil." This does not portend well for humanity a people will deem this artificial intelligence, far more knowledgeable than them, as the authoritative source of truth.





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more







