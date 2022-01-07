Welcome to The Great Reset

In this short video by WhatsHerFace, she boils down the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Great Reset plan to herd all of their human resources (that's what they call us) into the waiting arms of the New World Order, and she does it in in a way that anyone could understand. Yep. According to our unelected overlords. You know--the billionaire Field Marshals of the thirteen, inbred banking families--demons like George Soros and Bill Gates, in the world they have long ago planned to build on the back of this giant worldwide, COVID-19 PSYOP "you'll own nothing, but you'll be happy." You'll see. They promise that you will love being a serf in their new Technocratic Hunger Games society that their great leader, Hitler's spawn, Klaus Schwab have planned for us. Aren't you looking forward to that, boys and girls?