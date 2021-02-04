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Prophecy of the Two Presidents - Kim Clement
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671 views • February 04, 2021
Trey Smith's video is about the Prophecy of the Two Presidents given by Kim Clement in 2008, an unusual prophecy of a time of two presidents. The prophecy seems to go hand-in-hand with another titled "Pandemonium in the White House."
These are strange times and indeed these are strange prophecies; but somehow they make crystal clear sense.
I lay that in your hands.
Footage of Kim Clement and his prophecies is provided by House of Destiny at: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HouseofDesti...
Donne' Clement Petruska is one of Kim Clement's daughters. She can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/donnepetro
God in a Nutshell / Trey Smith can be found at: https://godinanutshell.com/
God bless you and enjoy the prophecies. I think this is an eye opening video. Watch to the end. I really recommend it on this one.
Trey Smith
These are strange times and indeed these are strange prophecies; but somehow they make crystal clear sense.
I lay that in your hands.
Footage of Kim Clement and his prophecies is provided by House of Destiny at: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HouseofDesti...
Donne' Clement Petruska is one of Kim Clement's daughters. She can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/donnepetro
God in a Nutshell / Trey Smith can be found at: https://godinanutshell.com/
God bless you and enjoy the prophecies. I think this is an eye opening video. Watch to the end. I really recommend it on this one.
Trey Smith
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