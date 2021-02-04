BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophecy of the Two Presidents - Kim Clement
TruthPrevails
TruthPrevails
1157 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
671 views • February 04, 2021
Trey Smith's video is about the Prophecy of the Two Presidents given by Kim Clement in 2008, an unusual prophecy of a time of two presidents. The prophecy seems to go hand-in-hand with another titled "Pandemonium in the White House."

These are strange times and indeed these are strange prophecies; but somehow they make crystal clear sense.

I lay that in your hands.

Footage of Kim Clement and his prophecies is provided by House of Destiny at: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/

https://www.facebook.com/HouseofDesti...

Donne' Clement Petruska is one of Kim Clement's daughters. She can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/donnepetro

God in a Nutshell / Trey Smith can be found at: https://godinanutshell.com/

God bless you and enjoy the prophecies. I think this is an eye opening video. Watch to the end. I really recommend it on this one.

Trey Smith
Keywords
electionamericadeep statepresident trumpglobalistprophecychinavoter fraudcoupwhistleblowertraitorscommunistkim clementkrakengreat resethigh treasonrevolution2dominion machines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Trump’s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Edison Reed
Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Coco Somers
Curfews Imposed Across France Amid Escalating Nationwide Unrest

Curfews Imposed Across France Amid Escalating Nationwide Unrest

Garrison Vance
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
New AI Wearables Challenge Existing Privacy Laws Amid Continuous Listening Capabilities

New AI Wearables Challenge Existing Privacy Laws Amid Continuous Listening Capabilities

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy