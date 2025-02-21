No translation for above video, but here's Maria Z's comments, followed by Baerbock comments and a brief description of video in English:

Maria Zakharova:

Apparently, by showing a map of Ukraine the wrong way, Macron wanted to explain that their plan to "inflict a strategic defeat on Russia" was also implemented the wrong way, and everything was turned upside down.

Best comment: now Baerbok will come and fix everything — turn it 360 degrees 😹😹😹😹😹😹

I love it ❤️

Cynthia Adding more, since Baerbok, German Foreign Minister and geometry expert Baerbock was mentioned:

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has threatened to cut ties with the United States, warning that Washington stands to lose significantly if it withdraws support for Europe’s liberal democracies.

“We will increase pressure on the Americans to make them understand that they have a lot to lose if they stop supporting Europe’s liberal democracies,” Baerbock said.

Earlier, Trump’s national security adviser, Waltz, stated that Europe opposes ending the war in Ukraine.

Video description:

He appeared on BFMTV with comments on the Minsk agreements. At the same time, he held a map of Ukraine, mirrored horizontally, which gives an idea of the level of intelligence of the French president. Considering how confidently he poked his manicure at the map, it is unlikely that he even knows where this Ukraine is.



