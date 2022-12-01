The Power Hour: Forbidden Archeology w/ Michael Cremo

Researcher and alternative archaeologist Michael Cremo will speak about his explorations of forbidden archeology, discussing anomalous artifacts, the hidden history of the human race, knowledge filtration systems operating within the scientific paradigm, the Silurian Hypothesis, Vedic cosmology and much more.
