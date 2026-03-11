From the CIA's Puppets to the People's Victory: Why Iran Is Just the Beginning

Holly Celiano sits down with John Michael Chambers—founder of JMC Broadcasting, author, songwriter, and one of the most connected voices in the patriot movement—for a deep dive into the events reshaping the world.





Chambers pulls no punches, delivering a masterclass on what's really happening behind the headlines:





Iran is not another endless war—it's a surgical strike to dismantle a CIA puppet regime and liberate the Iranian people. Obama sent pallets of cash. Trump sends precision.





Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba, and eventually North Korea and Israel are all part of a coordinated operation to remove the deep state's control grid—countries run not by their own leaders, but by MI6, CIA, and Mossad puppets.





The EBS (Emergency Broadcast System) is coming—likely before June—and it will not be darkness to fear, but light to unite. Gitmo's new media center, the size of a university gymnasium, will be the hub.





The quantum financial system (QFS) is real. The Federal Reserve note is dying. A gold-backed U.S. Treasury note will replace it, and nine ISO-compliant cryptos will facilitate a peer-to-peer system with no middlemen, no corruption, and no 3-to-5-day holds.





The 1871 corporation is bankrupt. The IRS is dissolving. The income tax is ending. And the repatriation of wealth—stolen through birth certificate trading—is coming back to the people.





Chambers also addresses the Epstein narrative being weaponized against Trump, the psychological warfare of the slow drip, and why patience is required: the white hats have war-gamed this for years, and they know exactly when to move.





We're at the final scene of The Patriot. The flag is on the hill. Don't be the one who stayed home.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.