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Woman: "Why Can't I Stop Dating Gay Men?"
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42 views • August 23, 2021
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3957/dating-the-unavailable-call-in-show-january-3rd-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3957-dating-the-unavailable-call-in-show-january-3rd-2017
Question: “I am a depressed 25 year old woman who has a history of dating and being attracted to closeted gay men and men who are otherwise taken. I am diagnosed as depressive, anxious, and as a vacillator. I am painfully aware of how often I get taken advantage of. I am unable to speak up for myself and instead focus on pleasing others leading me to getting burnt out emotionally and unable to focus on my own wants and needs. What advice do you have for me to being healthy enough to date a good man and stop being attracted to gay or taken men?”
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3957/dating-the-unavailable-call-in-show-january-3rd-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3957-dating-the-unavailable-call-in-show-january-3rd-2017
Question: “I am a depressed 25 year old woman who has a history of dating and being attracted to closeted gay men and men who are otherwise taken. I am diagnosed as depressive, anxious, and as a vacillator. I am painfully aware of how often I get taken advantage of. I am unable to speak up for myself and instead focus on pleasing others leading me to getting burnt out emotionally and unable to focus on my own wants and needs. What advice do you have for me to being healthy enough to date a good man and stop being attracted to gay or taken men?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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